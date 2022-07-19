A look at Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith’s Madden 23 overall rating

With NFL training camps starting in a few days, it means football is right around the corner and so is the latest edition of EA Sports’ hit game Madden 23. On Monday, the game started to reveal the ratings for players beginning with the top rated players, wide receivers and tight ends.

That continued with linebackers on Tuesday and we got a look at some ratings for a few key Chicago Bears.

Roquan Smith checks in with a 89 OVR which is sixth-best among all linebackers in the game trailing just Fred Warner (94), Demario Davis (93), Lavonte David (92), Bobby Wagner (91) and Darius Leonard (90).

Roquan Smith has consistently been one of the best linebackers in the NFL for a few years now but doesn’t seem to get the credit he deserves. He’s yet to make a Pro Bowl or an All-Pro First Team despite racking up impressive stats.

In 2021, Smith recorded 163 total tackles,12 tackles for loss, 3 sacks, and had one interception that was returned for a touchdown. Going into this season he will be the leader of this defense which is moving to a 4-3 look.

Pass rusher Robert Quinn earned a 83 overall after recording 18.5 sacks a year ago. Other Bears linebackers who are rated:

Trevis Gipson (75 OVR)

Al-Quadin Muhammad (72)

Nicholas Morrow (71)

Joe Thomas (70)

Matthew Adams (68)

Dominique Robinson (65)

Noah Dawkins (64)

Jack Sanborn (63)

Charles Snowden (62)

Caleb Johnson (60)

