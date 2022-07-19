Tim Anderson was the starting shortstop for the American League

Chicago White Sox player Tim Anderson was the starting shortstop for the American League in the 2022 MLB All-Star game Tuesday night. Anderson was one of two White Sox players on the roster, as pitcher Liam Hendriks was in Los Angeles as well.

Anderson, Cleveland Guardians’ second baseman Andres Gimenez, and Toronto Blue Jay’s first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. were involved in a fantastical double play in the first inning. Anderson’s throw wasn’t exactly on the mark, but his hustle and Guerrero’s effort saved the play.

Andrés Giménez and Tim Anderson turned about the coolest double play you’ll see in an All-Star Game pic.twitter.com/Wxq7YZIq8N — Brent Maguire (@bmags94) July 20, 2022

That was a nice tag at the end. The American League would go on to win the game 3-2. Anderson recorded a hit in the contest.

Tim Anderson knows he needs to field better

Anderson has had his share of fielding woes this season. He admitted he needed to get better on defense for the White Sox. Anderson currently has 11 errors on the year. Though he has made some spectacular plays in the infield in 2022.

Anderson will be a key piece for the White Sox’s chances to make the playoffs going forward after the break. The White Sox currently are behind their divisional rival the Minnesota Twins by 3 games. The White Sox recently took three out of four games on the road against the Twins before the break.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE