Velus Jones Jr. shares his journey to the Chicago Bears, struggling with the balance of his personal life.

Velus Jones Jr., a Tennesee Wide Receiver, was drafted for the Chicago Bears and it was no easy journey for him to achieve this dream. In the mini-documentary posted on the Chicago Bears’ youtube, Jones’ family talks about how lucky they are to have such a wonderful son and nephew.

Thank you God for the ups and downs, the best is yet to come! 🙏🏾 https://t.co/6nPJZg39Rs — Velus Jones Jr.⚡️ (@VelusJr) July 19, 2022

Jones’ father, Velus Jones Sr., in the documentary talks about how on one faithful night during Jones Jr.’s sophomore year summer there was an incident with some friends where the unthinkable happened; he had received a phone call from an in distress friend saying that Jones Jr. had been shot.

Velus Jones Jr. is quoted saying he was at the wrong place and the wrong time. His father rushed to the hospital once they had heard the news, worried about their son and his safety. Such an injury could be devised for the young player’s career.

The injury was described as a bird shot, leading to the wound not being as severe as it could have been. Even though something as traumatic as this happened to the wide receiver, Jones Jr. Still has a happy outlook on his life. He is quoted as saying that he would not have been the person he is today without this incident.

