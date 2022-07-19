Willson Contreras is the Chicago Cubs’ most valuable trade piece, but he predicts that his time in Chicago may not be coming to an end.

Media day for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game took place on Friday. Willson Contreras and Ian Happ will be the Chicago Cubs representatives in this year’s game. Both players have had substantial trade speculation around them, especially Contreras.

The Cubs signed Willson Contreras as a 17-year-old international free agent in 2009. He has gone on to become a 3x All-Star with the club and was a part of the legendary 2016 World Series team. He has been with the Cubs organization ever since signing 13 years ago, but now his time in Chicago is likely coming to an end at this year’s trade deadline.

Or is it?

Willson Contreras revealed at All-Star Media Day that he doesn’t think this will be his last All-Star Game with the Cubs. Andy Martinez with Marquee Sports Network shared the following quote from Willson.

“But to be honest I don’t feel like this is gonna be my last [All-Star Game] with a Cubs uniform,” Contreras continued, “I don’t know why. I haven’t had talks with the team, I haven’t had anything, but it’s just a feeling that I have that this is not gonna be my last one with the Cubs. It’s something that I’ve been feeling throughout the year.”

Contreras is likely just going off his gut feeling here. Or maybe he knows something that the rest of us don’t. It’s also likely that he means he’d be really open to coming back to Chicago as a free agent if he’s traded at the deadline.

One thing is for sure, Willson Contreras loves playing for the Chicago Cubs. Fans have watched Willson grow from an energetic rookie in 2016 to a true veteran presence in a young clubhouse this season. The MLB trade deadline will be on August 2nd this year, and the Cubs are primed to make a flurry of moves for the second consecutive year.

6 years ago today, Willson Contreras homered on the first pitch he saw in the big leagues! 🙌🏼 (📸: @cubs) pic.twitter.com/gq1BDy3TAf — Cubs Zone ™️ (@CubsZone) June 19, 2022

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE