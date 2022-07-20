Chicago Bears ratings hover around the expected in Wednesday’s reveal

Some Chicago Bears fans have been underwhelmed by the ratings of players earlier in the week for the upcoming Madden game. EA Sports is getting ready to release Madden 23 in August. Wide receivers and tight ends were revealed Monday, and linebackers were revealed Tuesday.

Wednesday came to the release of ratings for running backs and safeties. David Montgomery lead the Bears running backs in the ratings with an 84 overall score, per the EA Sports database. Eddie Jackson was the Bears’ top overall safety with an overall rating of 83.

Jackson was the 9th-ranked overall free safety in Madden. That’s about where I expected him to be. He had a rough season in 2021 and called it one of his worst seasons. He’ll be starting fresh in the Bears’ revamped defense.

Montgomery got a little love for the Chicago Bears in the game

If you’re like me and think Roquan Smith and Darnell Mooney got snubbed by Madden, you’ll be surprised Montgomery is a little overrated this year.

Montgomery is the 17 best overall running back in the game. Middle of the road is I’m sure where most Chicago outsiders would expect Montgomery to be. I think putting him at 17 is pretty high. He belongs more in the mid-20s to 30s right now. The next several running backs below Montgomery have better numbers on thier yards per rush historically.

Montgomery has a lot to play for this season for the Chicago Bears. He has the added incentive of playing for a contract at the end of the year. Perhaps he will find a spark in Luke Getsy’s running game and elevate his performance.

Here are the Bears’ safety ratings:

Eddie Jackson (83 OVR)

Jaquan Brisker (73)

Deandre Houston-Carson (72)

Dane Cruikshank (69)

Elijah Hicks (64)

Jaylon Jones (63)

Here are the Bears’ running back ratings:

David Montgomery (84 OVR)

Khalil Herbert (73)

Darrynton Evans (69)

Trestan Ebner (65)

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE