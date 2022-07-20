The Chicago Bears’ offense will be better than last year and here are three reasons why

Matt Nagy‘s offenses during his tenure with the Chicago Bears were, to be honest, pretty offensive. They finished in the bottom third of league in yards gained all four seasons he was head coach. The only season they were not in the bottom third in points scored was his first season, when they finished 9th. However, that was due more to a dominant defense that forced turnovers than a consistent scoring unit that could move the ball. That lack of consistency is what ultimately ended Nagy’s run.

Don’t fret Bears fans. There is hope on the horizon. Here are three reasons why the Bears’ offense will be better than previous versions:

An offensive identity

When Nagy arrived, he was touted as an offensive guru that would pull the Bears’ offense out of the doldrums. However, he failed to ever establish an offensive identity for the team. When Lovie Smith was hired in 2004, he immediately stated the Bears would “come off the bus running.” Nagy never committed to anything when it came to the offense and continued to deliver units that were well below average.

Enter Luke Getsy. He comes from a coaching background that utilizes the zone blocking system that has enabled other teams to not only move the ball effectively, but has also allowed them to run the ball extremely well. Look for the Bears under Getsy’s guidance to establish a strong running identity to take the pressure off of second year quarterback Justin Fields.

Justin Fields isn’t a rookie anymore

Fields suffered a rough rookie year. While he showed flashes, he also experienced lows, such as the Cleveland game. Part of his struggles were due to being a rookie, but the other part was due to a stubborn coach that would not modify his game plan to play to the quarterback’s strengths.

For better or worse, Fields gained a world of experience last season. He saw how fast the NFL game is and knows what he must do to improve. He has the tools to be successful. If the coaching staff can play to his strengths, there’s no reason the offense can’t be successful. These highlights should whet your appetite for what could be.

The bar is set very low for the Chicago Bears

Let’s be honest. The Chicago Bears’ offense has been poor for so many years that it won’t take much to be an improvement. The last time they fielded a unit that was legitimately good was back in 2013, Marc Trestman‘s first year. That was nine years ago. Let that sink in.

If this team can just be average, they will be better than any unit since then. That is a low bar to achievement, but a realistic hurdle to clear.

