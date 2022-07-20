Bears rookie Jaquan Brisker has yet to sign his contract and there’s a possible hold up

The Chicago Bears are getting set to report to training camp in a week as they will hit the practice fields at Halas Hall to prep for the upcoming season. As the Bears do that, they will welcome in their rookie class as well.

And right now, that rookie class is pretty much signed except for one player.

Only safety Jaquan Brisker has yet to sign his rookie contract as the second-round pick enters camp in a position battle for the starting strong safety position. Things have been quiet on Brisker’s front about a contract but now we may have a hint as to why and it could be guaranteed money.

In the tweet below, Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger points out that Alonte Taylor has signed his deal and was taken right after Brisker. Patriots wide receiver Tyquan Thornton was taken two picks after Brisker and had $0 in guarantees for his year three. But the pick before Brisker, – had $0 Year 3 guarantees. Pick Commanders DT Phidarian Mathis, had $111K of his 3rd year salary guaranteed.

So is it the guaranteed money part then? If so, that’s a good excuse for still negotiating the contract here in the Summer.

Second round selections don’t get the money that first round picks do, and as Bleacher Nation points out here, the 48th pick is worth $7,971,982 and a projected signing bonus of $2,9777,804. Now, the issue here for Brisker just might be that year three guaranteed money….

Let’s wait and see.

