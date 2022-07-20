Joe Crede played an important role for the White Sox in 2005

The Chicago White Sox won the 2005 World Series and Joe Crede was a big reason why. In the postseason, Crede hit four home runs for the White Sox. His overall batting average in the playoffs was .289. But his average of .368 and 7 RBIs in the American League Championship Series helped carry the White Sox over the Los Angeles Angels.

Crede had a pretty good 2005 regular season for the White Sox. He hit the fourth-most home runs for the White Sox during the regular season. He was known for being clutch.

13. JOE CREDEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE! 9/20/05: On Labor Day, the White Sox lead the Indians by 9.5 games. Now the lead was down to 2.5 games. Desperate for a win against Cleveland, Joe Crede hit his second home run of the contest for a 7-6 victory. pic.twitter.com/IqDk1KXOwj — White Sox Exploding Scoreboard (@SoxScoreboard) April 28, 2020

𝐎𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟏𝟐, 𝟐𝟎𝟎𝟓 After A.J. Pierzynski reaches on a dropped third strike, Joe Crede walks off on a double to even up the ALCS! pic.twitter.com/Hqagwz6kSA — This Day in Chicago Sports (@ChiSportsDay) October 12, 2019

His bat was solid, but his defensive play at the third base position also gave the White Sox some big breaks.

Just in case there’s still a debate about the best 3B ever in Chicago, it’s Joe Crede. pic.twitter.com/30sygPzCNB — Will Berkley (@WDBerkley) May 30, 2020

This is what Joe Crede does. pic.twitter.com/44yizNxM8z — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) June 17, 2020

Joe Crede could have been the White Sox World Series MVP

Crede made awesome plays on defense. He made leaping plays to catch balls that should have been hits or doubles and got his jersey dirty scraping up ground balls.

As JJ S writing for Bleacher Report put it:

While Konerko and Dye won the ALCS and World Series MVP awards, ask any White Sox fan and they’ll tell you that Crede was the playoff MVP. From his walk-off double in Game 2 of the ALCS to his game-winning single in Game 5. From his home run off Wandy Rodriguez in Game 1 of the World Series, to his spectacular defense evoking memories of Brooks Robinson in the same game, to his blast off Roy Oswalt in Game 3—Crede was amazing in October.

I’d argue Crede should have been the World Series MVP. The 2005 World Series MVP went to Jermaine Dye. Dye had an amazing World Series for the White Sox. His .438 batting average was impressive. Dye’s RBI in Game 4 gave the White Sox their first World Series since 1917.

No offense to Dye, but Crede came up with clutch hits as well as game-saving defense. His bat brought the White Sox to life in Game 3 of the World Series when the team trailed the Astros by 4 runs in the 5th inning. The White Sox would come back to win 7-5 after the teams would battle it out in an epic 14-inning game.

Here are some plays Joe Crede made with his glove and his bat for the White Sox.

