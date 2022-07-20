Max Kellerman suggests Kevin Durant lands with the Bulls

Is Kevin Durant a possibility for the Chicago Bulls? One NBA analyst suggested the pairing

The NBA world was shaken up when it was revealed that Kevin Durant had requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets back in June. So far, Durant hasn’t been dealt and it may have impacted how teams went through free agency.

There were a few different teams that were reportedly interested in Durant including Phoenix, Golden State and even New Orleans. But what about the Chicago Bulls?

During a segment on Keyshawn, J-Will and Max, a scenario was brought up when Max Kellerman suggested the Bulls be a team that Durant could end up with via NetsWire:

“Who has a star in their prime who could be, really an All-Star for Brooklyn, and has other assets that Brooklyn might be interested in? And which team could KD go to and say ‘now that they’ve given that all up, I can still win here. What about the Chicago Bulls? …. DeMar DeRozan is the star I’m thinking about. DeRozan is an absolute All-Star, he’s in his prime…. [Nikola] Vucevic would need to be moved for assets that Brooklyn would want… Here’s the other piece that I think would be very attractive with a lot of upside – because remember, you want a star and you want someone with upside. Patrick Williams. Patrick Williams has enormous upside, is very young, and could be a future building block for a team that would also get DeRozan.”

Jay Williams didn’t seem too interested, but this is something that could be worked out. When looking at the NBA Trade Machine, some of the proposed trades would actually work out.

Bulls receive F Kevin Durant and the Nets receive Demar Derozan, Patrick Williams, and Coby White. The Nets are looking to get a star player and Derozan fits that narrative.

They are looking to acquire draft capital and the Bulls do not have a lot of that, but they have young players. Patrick Williams is a young player that could slide right into the starting 4 spot. Coby White is still a young guard with potential. White only has 1 year left on his contract, so would be worth the flyer. They would have the option to give him a qualifying offer of $9.942 Million for the 2023-24 season.

Does Kevin Durant approve a trade to Chicago?

To get Kevin Durant, you have to give a lot, but also still have pieces to make it worth it. The Bulls are in that position. The Bulls have plenty of options at the guard position with the hopeful return of Lonzo Ball, and the recent signing of Goran Dragic, Alex Caruso, and Ayo Dosunmu. Centers Bulls will have Nikola Vucevic and the recent signing of Andre Drummond.

Kevin Durant obviously slides in as the starting 3 and then the Bulls would have to make a move to pair him up with. Durant has the ability to play the 4 as well depending on how the Front office sees him, but giving up 2 starting players is worth it for Kevin Durant and the Bulls lineup is still a team, Durant could feel he could win a title with.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE