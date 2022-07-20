The Bulls have concerns with Lonzo Ball’s knee injury as Zach LaVine signs a new deal

Last season saw the Chicago Bulls make a welcome return to form, booking a place in the post-season for the first time in five seasons, and a big reason for the return to form came via the consistent displays of two players who are back in the news during the off-season.

During the regular season, the efforts of Billy Donovan’s men had fans and pundits even believing a first NBA title since the days of Michael Jordan might be on the cards, and online sportsbooks enjoyed a great deal of betting action as a result.

In 2022-23 Donovan may have his work cut out trying to reach the same lofty heights, especially given the recent injury woes that have befallen Lonzo Ball. The 24-year-old, in his first season since moving from the New Orleans Pelicans, posted some of his best numbers during an injury-plagued campaign.

Lonzo Ball tore his left meniscus and was slated to return six to eight weeks after surgery that he underwent in January, but now, in mid-July, he seems to be some way from a full recovery, and comments made by Bulls’ executive vice-president Arturas Karnisovas are a little sobering;

“He’s progressing. That’s as much as I can say. He’s getting better. Probably not at the speed that we would like. But he’s getting better,”

“Hopefully, he’s going to be ready for training camp. That’s just our hope.”

The situation, unsurprisingly, is leaving Ball exasperated;

“It’s very frustrating,”

“Obviously, something needs to be addressed this summer—a lot more leg workouts as opposed to the probably upper body. I’m going to work with the doctors and the strength coaches and do what I gotta do to get healthy.”

Though the problems Ball is suffering are a big negative, there is a positive news story when it comes to Chicago Bulls stars, this time in the form of a new deal signed by hugely impressive shooting guard Zach LaVine.

The 27-year-old has been named in the NBA All-Star team in each of the past two seasons and played a big part in Chicago’s success last term. The Olympic gold medalist has now completed a five-year max contract worth as much as $215 million.

On this subject, Karnisovas was far more upbeat;

“We are pleased that Zach remains with the Bulls. His work ethic and character have helped him to become one of the top players in the NBA,”

“We look forward to more great things from Zach, as he helps lead our team, both on and off of the court,” added Karnisovas.

The deal was completed within hours of LaVine entering into a free-agent period and will see the player continue to be a key part of Jason Kidd’s plans for years to come.

Experienced veteran Goran Dragic has joined the Bulls on a one-year deal, while Andre Drummond, who spent last season at the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets, comes in to strengthen the Bulls roster further.

