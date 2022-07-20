NASCAR’s great-grandson-of-the-founder is bringing a race to the streets of downtown Chicago next year.

NASCAR is changing its schedule once more, this time by bringing a 2.2 mile race right through the heart of Chicago. The race will be held next July 2nd, with many festivities surrounding the events. According to ESPN there will also be music and other live events.

This is going to be fun. pic.twitter.com/7graEXgIHF — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 19, 2022

The current executive of the NASCAR Franchise, Ben Kennedy, says this is just part of taking the racing association to the next level. In his press release of the plans, he is quoted saying “We want to be bold and innovative as we think about new venues and new concepts that we’re going to.”

The Mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot, is overjoyed with the NASCAR event, even taking to twitter that the city is thrilled to host the race. It will be the first time in 75 year’s that this type of event would have been held; and the costs are expected to be footed by the racing association.

Chicago’s streets are as iconic as our skyline and our reputation as a world-class sports city is indisputable. I am thrilled to welcome our partners @NASCAR for an event that will attract thousands of people to our great city. 🧵 — Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 19, 2022

In reality, this might seem out-of-pocket, but it’s been done before and it’s a great idea to bring in tourism for the city. WIth a road race, that leaves a lot of concerns up to the locals, as well as the city works departments. WIth further inspections however, the roads seem to be in good condition. According to Kennedy, this is NASCAR’s Number 1 piroty, so we will have to see how this plays out in the next coming months.

