Bill George, Dick Butkus, Mike Singletary and Brian Urlacher never achieved in their Hall of Fame careers what Roquan Smith achieved the last two years for the Chicago Bears.

Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is severely underrated by a linebacker in today’s NFL primarily because the Bears haven’t had the won-loss success needed to gain him more exposure. But Smith once again quietly has numbers to back up his claim that he is the greatest linebacker in the game today.

Smith joined arguably the greatest linebacker of all-time, former Baltimore Ravens great Ray Lewis in an elite statistical category, they are the only two linebackers in NFL history to tally over 300 tackles and 30 tackles for a loss in back to back seasons.

That’s it, that’s the entire number of players in the history of the league to do that in consecutive years.

Not Bobby Wagner, not Fred Warner, not Darius Leonard, not Levonte David none of the other linebackers in the game currently have compiled the numbers Smith has.

Yet Roquan Smith has been entirely ignored in terms of post season honors. Smith has yet to make a Pro Bowl, or be selected to the All-Pro team despite clearly out pacing his peers.

The question now becomes what’s it going to take for Smith to get the respect he so obviously deserves. Because given all of the great middle linebackers in the NFL over the last 25 years, it’s obvious that Smith is developing into one of the best in an elite class of players.

