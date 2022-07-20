Velus Jones Jr. is more than just a dynamic return threat, the versatility he brings to the Chicago Bears will be a huge plus.

In the third round the Chicago Bears needed to draft their next great wide receiver, as so many experts have put it Ryan Poles did nothing to help QB Justin Fields. That may be the wrong statement to make however as the Bears drafted Velus Jones Jr. from Tennessee.

The first complaint everyone had about Jones was his age, the second complaint was he wasn’t a very good receiver. Jones however is more than just a receiver, his a dynamic returner as a special teams player.

The Bears will never be able to replace or find someone that is of nearly the same caliber as Devin Hester, who was the greatest returner in the history of the NFL, bar-none. But what they needed to do was add another weapon in both the passing game and the return game.

They did that with the drafting of Jones. Jones can hurt you in the run game, in the screen game, in the deep passing game as a jack-of-all-trades receiver. But more importantly he can be a dynamic return threat. Jones may not be the WR-2 everyone as hoping the Bears would draft, but if he’s getting 25-plus yards per return on kickoffs and gets around nine yards per punt return average that will be just as beneficial to the field position that will ultimately help Fields and the offense.

Football is not a one-dimensional game and when the Bears were on the clock in the third round there essentially only one-dimensional receivers left on the board. So what Poles did was add versatility to the Bears’ overall attack on offense and more field position to help the offense.

Velus Jones Jr. comes to the Bears with speed and agility galore. Because of those natural qualities a good offensive coordinator can scheme plays to get the ball into his hands to where he can do a lot of damage. Jones may not have to be the best route runner if Luke Getsy can get him open by play design.

With 4.3 speed in the 40-yard dash that shows up on tape, Velus Jones Jr. could be a major weapon for the Bears for a long time.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE