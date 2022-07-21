The Chicago Bears have the 4th most cap space in the NFL before the season starts.

The Chicago Bears are about a month and a half out from the season and while the team filled some holes during free agency and the draft the team is still projected to finish towards the bottom of the league under the new regime of Eberflus and Poles.

While the Bears are sitting 4th in remaining cap before the season there are still some players available that can have a positive impact on the team. On the offensive side of the ball the line is the most glaring issue and on the defense the d-line and linebacker outside of Roquan Smith could also use some help.

Fisher most recently played last season with the Colts putting up a productive season at the tackle position allowing only 7 sacks. The Bears have 2 potential starters already at tackle with Jenkins and Borom, but with rumors swirling that this years 5th round selection Braxton Jones could be competing for a starting spot that could mean either the team is not sold on Jenkins or Borom or it could be that Jones has been showing out that much in camp.

Either scenario the team still could use some veteran depth even if Fisher comes in and is not the starter. Fisher would likely come at a cheap price while he looks for a new place to land and a team with a coach he shared a team with might just be the best fit.

The Chicago Bears could look for help on the O-line from an old NFC North foe. Reiff most recently played for the Bengals before his season was cut short to injury and after a 1 year deal in Cinci he is back on the open market. While healthy last season he was mostly productive and with the loss of James Daniels this off season the Bears can use some interior line help.

Reiff listed as a tackle has been open to the idea of playing guard as well during his playing years. The Bears grabbed Lucas Patrick this free agency to help on the inside but the more help the better for this team with a large group of unproven players on the line.

Anthony Barr another former Viking is still on the open market and he has reportedly said that he is still drawing interest from some team and not interested in retiring yet. The veteran is 30 years old and has shown that he can be a productive impact player over his years in Minnesota.

He has also played his career in the 4-3 system which the bears will be returning to under Matt Eberflus. Barr would likely be an upgrade over Matt Adams and Morrow who currently project to lineup next to Roquan Smith. Health is a bit of a concern for the 30 year old linebacker but the risk may be worth the reward considering who will be lining up in that position if help is not brought in.

Hightower who has had a decorated career while playing for the New England Patriots his entire career might be looking at a change of scenery here soon. Hightower who has been the anchor of the linebackers for New England for years could slide right next into the Bears star Smith and also be a mentor to the other young guys on the team. Hightower has maybe lost a step but not too much he finished last year with 64 tackles. He as well as Barr would be an upgrade over the other current options the Chicago Bears have.

While the Chicago Bears would also be smart to sit on some of this cap to re-sign some players and add it to the next seasons cap this team is just not currently good enough at some key positions. While we approach training camp the Chicago Bears have some decisions to make that could come during camp as well if coaching and management are not quite impressed with some of the players.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE