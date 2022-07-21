Going to a Chicago Cubs/White Sox game with the family is fun but pricey

One of the best adventures to do with the family in the summer is to go visit a Major League ballpark. It’s fun to see how the boys are playing on the Southside and then head up to Wrigley Field to catch a Chicago Cubs game. The near three-hour event usually has a lot of extra entertainment between innings and after games.

Right now, the White Sox are in playoff contention while the Cubs are in rebuild mode this season. You might think that would make the White Sox a more expensive ticket. However, going to a Cubs game will cost more money.

The Hustle recently came out with a list of how much it would cost a family of four to catch an MLB baseball game. The Chicago Cubs were the second-highest team on the list at $312.85 for a family of four. The White Sox were the ninth-highest at $214.79. Here via Mark J Burns:

There are ways to go to a Chicago Cubs or White Sox game cheaper

The list includes the cost of tickets, beer, soda, hot dogs, and parking. Cubs and White Sox fans have to pay more to go to games than the average MLB fan. $312 or $214 bucks a pop isn’t easy for the average family to do often. However, there are ways to make the treat a little less costly.

Cutting out beer and eating beforehand can save costs. The concession stand is where going to a ballpark can destroy your wallet. Although it’s often preferable to enjoy a beverage when taking in a baseball game for three hours in the sun. If you and your family can walk a considerable distance, you might be able to save money on parking.

It’s an expense that’s worth it to go at least once a year. Plan it for when the weather is nice and the visiting team has an opponent you’re dying to watch. The memory will last a lifetime.

