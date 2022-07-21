Week 1 is looking like a showdown between Justin Fields and Trey Lance

The Chicago Bears may have received some clarity regarding their first opponent of the 2022 season, as it appears that Jimmy Garoppolo’s time with the San Francisco 49ers is nearing an end.

That means when the two teams meet in Week 1 at Solider Field, it is very likely going to be a battle between 2021 first-round quarterbacks Justin Fields and Trey Lance:

49ers officially have given Jimmy Garoppolo’s agents Don Yee and Carter Chow permission to seek a trade, sources said. Garoppolo has been cleared to start practicing, per team source; 49ers still are expected to exercise caution with him this summer. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 20, 2022

Garoppolo, an Eastern Illinois product and Arlington Heights native, served as San Fran’s starting quarterback for the majority of five seasons. Despite leading the team to a Super Bowl appearance after the 2019 season, the 49ers would go on to draft quarterback Trey Lance from North Dakota State third overall in the 2021 draft.

Just eight selections later, the Bears would go on to draft Justin Fields, a player many analysts supposed was on the 49ers’ draft card. Now with the news that Garoppolo will be on his way out of San Francisco in the near future, it appears that Fields will be facing off against Lance to start their sophomore campaigns.

While Fields had a somewhat experiential first year in the league, starting in 11 games for the Bears, including a Halloween day loss against the 49ers, Lance took more of a backup role, starting only three games with limited action in three other contests.

If Lance remains the assumed starter heading into the start of the NFL season, the Bears vs 49ers contest will feature Fields’ first playing time against a fellow 2021 quarterback selection. Lance will likely have the better weapons, headlined by George Kittle and Deebo Samuel, but with Fields’ advantage in experience, this game could serve as a benchmark in terms of both quarterbacks’ developments as they head into their second seasons.

Will Justin Fields make the 49ers regret not taking him at number three in the 2021 draft? How will this game set the tone for not only the season, but the remainder of these quarterbacks’ careers?

