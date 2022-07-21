This stat shows how good Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were in the 90’s in terms of being the favorites

Michael Jordan cemented himself as the greatest of all time during his NBA career, spent mostly with the Chicago Bulls after being selected No. 3 overall out of North Carolina. Jordan and the Bulls dominated the 90’s, winning six NBA titles and three-peating twice in that decade.

And while Jordan has a long list of accomplishments and feats for his legacy, some of the best stats are ones that don’t include MVP’s, or titles.

Ben Fawkes of VSiN Live tweeted out an incredible stat regarding Jordan and the Bulls in the 90’s in relation to betting. Fawkes revealed that Jordan’s Bulls were favored in 185 consecutive games from November 1995 to June 1997. Yep, 185 consecutive games which spans over a couple of seasons.

Sports betting nugget that still amazes me (and will never be broken): Michael Jordan's Chicago Bulls teams were favored in 185 consecutive games from November 1995 to June 1997 — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) July 20, 2022

Now, that’s damn impressive.

Fawkes went on to reveal that the Bulls were 97-87-1 against the spread in that stretch. It’s stats like these that continue to catch our eyes and make us realize just how good those teams with Jordan really were.

