The New Orleans Saints were relevant for a long time with Sean Payton as their head coach. The Super Bowl-winning coach retired this offseason. Payton recently made comments about getting back into coaching for a new NFL team.

Payton has been linked to the Chicago Bears as a possible head coach before. Recently reports came out that the Bears discussed options to trade for Payton. He has ties to the Bears as he was the team’s quarterback as a strikebreaking replacement member of the “Spare Bears” in 1987 during the NFL player’s strike.

Cody Benjamin, an NFL writer for CBS Sports, wrote about Sean Payton’s comments in USA Today that he will likely be back coaching in the future. Benjamin listed six potential teams that would be likely for Payton to go to. He listed the Bears as a potential option for this reason:

New coach Matt Eberflus isn’t necessarily set up to succeed in 2022, with young QB Justin Fields saddled with an iffy O-line and weapons. If the results are predictably ugly, new GM Ryan Poles, coming from the Chiefs, could certainly talk himself into a quick swap for an offensive mind, especially with almost $100 million in projected cap space to utilize in 2023. Who better to help spend the money and assemble a real arsenal (with or without Fields) than Payton? Chicago is well known to the coach, who grew up, went to college and played professionally in and around Windy City.

Is Matt Eberflus a gap year coach for the Bears?

The way the Bears’ current roster is constructed could lead one to believe general manager Ryan Poles is sending first-year head coach Matt Eberflus into a spaceship with a one-way trajectory toward a black hole. NFL teams have done suspect things with coaches.

Brian Flores claims he was paid to lose by the Miami Dolphins. David Culley was paid a king’s ransom by the Houston Texans just to be offed after what most would consider a successful job given the circumstances. Is Eberflus the next gullible goof before Poles plugs in a proven winner like a Sean Payton?

I wasn’t a fan of Eberflus hiring. He’s the sort of bland folk that does well yammering chummy things to the media. But I’m skeptical about if his teacherly attitude will translate to being a master strategist in the NFL. Eberflus might top out as a coordinator. Not to mention, his Indianapolis Colts defenses were never vaunted units. It seemed like a disappointing hire. Especially with Flores and Jim Harbaugh available.

Sean Payton would be what the Bears need.

Sean Payton would be an awesome hire for the Bears next year. Payton would be a great offensive mind to pair with Justin Fields. He was extremely successful in his 15 years coaching for the Saints starting in 2006. (Payton was suspended in 2012 for his role in the “Bountygate” scandal.)

Payton went 152-89 overall. He always seemed to get the most out of his teams. Granted, he had Drew Brees, but the team still won 12 games in Brees’s final year when he couldn’t throw the ball downfield. The Saints made the playoffs nine times under Payton.

One major criticism of Payton is that he should have made and won more Super Bowls. The Saints only made one Super Bowl appearance under Payton. But look at Andy Reid for the blueprint. Reid reinvented himself after being fired by the Philadelphia Eagles. The Kansas City Chiefs have made two Super Bowls and won one under Reid.

Sean Payton can do the same for the Bears.

