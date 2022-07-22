The rating for Bears QB Justin Fields in Madden 23 has been released

For those who like to play with the Chicago Bears in Madden 23, quarterback Justin Fields wont be among the top quarterbacks in the game.

On Friday, EA Sports released ratings for quarterbacks and offensive linemen and Fields earned a 74 overall ranking, just outside the Top 22 in quarterbacks in the game. Fields is rated as the third-best quarterback among second-year players in the game trailing Mack Jones (78 OVR) and Trevor Lawrence (76 OVR). He’s ahead of Zach Wilson (73 OVR), Trey Lance (72 OVR) and Davis Mills (71).

Madden 23 QB ratings / 2021 @PFF grades for second-year QBs: Mac Jones: 78 / 80.4

Trevor Lawrence: 76 / 59.6

Justin Fields: 74 / 64.2

Zach Wilson: 73 / 59.3

Trey Lance: 72 / 59.9

Davis Mills: 71 / 58.5 — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) July 22, 2022

However, there is some good news with Fields’ rating. The game gave him a 90 OVR in speed, which if you play Madden know that speed can really change things for your offense.

Of course, this rating can always increase as the season goes on but Fields will have to play well and show he deserves it.

