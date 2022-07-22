One betting site thinks Justin Fields will have fewest touchdown passes among QB’s

After being predicted to throw the most interceptions in the 2022 NFL season by ESPN’s Mike Clay last week, Justin Fields is now picked to finish last in touchdown passes as well. Our friends over at Fansided spotted that the O/U on touchdown passes for Fields this season is at 18.5 on DraftKings, the lowest among all starting quarterbacks.

Granted, Fields is starting his second season in his second offense under a new offensive coordinator and new head coach, but the lack of respect he is getting will no doubt provide bulletin board material that should motivate him. The young QB faces an uphill battle to prove the critics wrong, but he has already impressed his teammates with his desire to lead. He also made a believer out of his left tackle from last season, Jason Peters.

2022 provides Justin Fields with the opportunity to prove himself

The upcoming season will give Fields the opportunity to show everyone that he belongs in the NFL. He has shown flashes of brilliance and has the tools (size, speed, arm strength, toughness) that you want in your quarterback. In Luke Getsy‘s offense, he will be a dual threat. 18.5 TD passes won’t sound too bad if he is able to add another 7 to 10 on the ground via the Run-Pass Option that features in the offense. However, until he makes the plays on the field, he will continue to have doubters. His first chance comes against fellow 2021 rookie quarterback Trey Lance and the 49ers in Week 1.

