The San Diego Padres have had discussions about trading for both Ian Happ and Willson Contreras per a report

The next few weeks will be interesting for the Chicago Cubs as the MLB trade deadline looms in the beginning of August. After selling off their roster last year with Kris Bryant, Javier Baez and Anthony Rizzo being moved, they initiated the rebuild and a new direction for the franchise.

But what about this trade deadline?

There are a few intriguing players for the Cubs to deal off and hopefully get some good prospects back in return. Catcher Willson Contreras has the most value but outfielder Ian Happ isn’t too far behind after his career year he’s having. And now one team is reportedly interested in both.

According to The Athletic, the Padres have had discussions about acquiring both Happ and Contreras from the Cubs as Bleacher Nation noted:

The Nationals will not trade Soto before the Aug. 2 deadline unless they receive a historic haul. San Diego still wields a significant cache of young talent but perhaps not the financial flexibility to field a championship roster around Soto. So, the Padres have every reason to continue their pursuits of other trade candidates. At least one team could help them address multiple needs: According to sources, the Padres have discussed the idea of adding both of the Cubs’ All-Stars — catcher Willson Contreras and outfielder Ian Happ — to their lineup.

Now, Contreras has hinted that he would like to stay around and retire as a Cub. However, the franchise really needs to make some tough decisions coming up. Do they try to build around the All-Star catcher for the future by signing him to a long-term deal? Or do they move on and try to trade as many MLB players as they can?

Stay tuned.

