Bears great Tom Thayer had some harsh words for Eddie Goldman

Tom Thayer 1985 Chicago Bears Super Bowl champion, and starter of 120 games at right guard had some harsh words for the recently retired Eddie Goldman. Thayer appeared on the Mully and Haugh show on 670 the score WSCR radio in Chicago and was asked if he was surprised by Goldman’s recent retirement. He didn’t hold back stating

“No, he retired three years ago, he was just lucky enough to get paid.” stated Thayer.

That’s about as blunt as you’ll ever hear Thayer get. Throughout his career as the Bears color commentary analyst on the radio alongside Jeff Joniak, Thayer has always been diplomatic. When fans and other sports talk hosts are angry and fed up, Thayer usually chooses the high road. Rarely does he openly and sharply criticize a player, keeping his thoughts very down the middle and professional.

This divergence from that gentle unbiased assessment to ruthless honesty speaks volumes to Eddie Goldman’s last three years in Chicago. He failed to develop into the dominant player he was starting to become and basically quit on his team.

With Thayer’s inside pulse of the Bears locker room, one can only imagine the true feelings the rest of the departed coaching staff and the defensive linemen have of their former teammate.

Ryan Poles’ cutting of Eddie Goldman seems like an absolute no-brainer because there is little doubt Goldman would have survived the running the Bears are faced with or fit in with the culture new coach Matt Eberflus is preaching before the start of training camp.

