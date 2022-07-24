A look at the new orange helmets for the Chicago Bears here in 2022

The Chicago Bears will have a new look for two games in the 2022 season. On Sunday, the team unveiled a new orange alternate helmet for the first time in franchise history.

The orange helmet features a navy blue C on it and will be worn with orange jerseys and white pants this season. Chicago plans on wearing the helmet against Washington on October 13th and then again AT Dallas on October 30th. Take a look at the new helmet below:

Fresher than the rest 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/cTGeQK8wOM — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) July 24, 2022

Chicago is the latest team to get an alternate helmet for the upcoming season, joining Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas, New York Giants, New England Patriots, Washington Commanders, New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets.

