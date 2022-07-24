Michael Schofield grew up in the Chicagoland area and earned a tryout with the Chicago Bears this week. Schofield has 89 career starts and most recently started 12 games with the Los Angeles Chargers.

In their never-ending search to find more competition for the right guard position the Chicago Bears gave Chicagoland native Michael Schofield a tryout. Schofield has eight years of NFL experience having started in 89 career games. He started 12 games for the Los Angeles Chargers a year ago. Schofield has also spent time at right tackle and if signed would be a veteran presence that could play two spots if needed.

At this point with Sam Mustipher slated to be the starter at right guard the Bears could more competition between veterans at their weakest position along the offensive line. Schoefield goes 6-foot-6 301-pounds grew up in Orland Park and played college at Michigan before being drafted in the third round of the NFL draft by the Denver Broncos.

According to ProFootballFocus Michael Schoefield graded out with a modest grade of 66.8 on the season a year ago, which is five points below departed James Daniels who carried a 71.8 grade.

As a camp body who could potentially push for a starting spot, it seems like a no-brainer signing for the Bears to make. He could easily win a starting spot for the Bears given the lack of overall strong competition at the RG spot. The Bears will need as much veteran experience as they can get across the line and Mustipher is teetering between making the roster and being cut.

