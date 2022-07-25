Bears finally have their entire draft class under contract, as safety Jaquan Brisker signs his rookie year deal per a report.

Chicago Bears second round draft pick safety Jaquan Brisker will finally be in camp after signing his four year rookie contract. Brisker was the last draft pick to sign his rookie deal after the rest of the Bears’ draft picks for under contract well before the start of camp.

The Chicago Tribune’s Dan Wiederer is reporting that Brisker and the Bears agreed to the four-year deal on Monday afternoon, allowing him to report to camp on Tuesday. Brisker previously did not report when rookies were scheduled to on Saturday.

Brisker is a second round pick out of Penn State and is likely tagged to be the starting safety opposite Eddie Jackson. He fits in well as an in the box safety with solid run stopping ability and is known for his hard hits.

The Bears are without question happy to get this deal done as they can now focus on getting him up to speed in the new defense.

Brisker will help to solidify a young secondary which will likely be starting two rookies in week 1 versus QB Trey Lance and the San Francisco 49ers.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE