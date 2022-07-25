Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney a solid combination

The Chicago Bears have been taking a beating in media circles this offseason. Targeted because of a new GM and a new coaching staff, Chicago has been picked by some to be one of the worst, if not the worst, teams in the NFL this season.

Most of the criticism is aimed at the offensive side of the ball because the majority of experts don’t feel the Bears did enough to address that side of the ball in free agency and the draft. However, the Bears already have one QB-WR combo that worked well together last year: Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney.

While the vast number of football aficionados have been critical, Anthony Treash of Pro Football Focus sees the duo as a legitimate threat. In a recent article, he stated:

“Justin Fields to Darnell Mooney looks like one of the NFL’s future top QB-WR Tandems.”

He went on to discuss how they will only get better as they continue to work together. He also touches on how Mooney has worked his way up after arriving as a 5th Round pick in 2020. He goes on to say that:

“Between his deep speed, route running and after-the-catch ability, he can win in a variety of ways.”

Now, the Bears receiver core was ranked dead last by PFF in the article but at least there is some optimism for Darnell Mooney and Justin Fields to get better.

2022 will be an interesting season for the Bears. They will find out about their talent level and their coaching as the season progresses. As Fields and Mooney continue to work together in Luke Getsy‘s offense, will they develop into a more dangerous combination? The results will be shown on the field.

In limited time together in 2021, Darnell Mooney and Justin Fields produced

There were not very many positives from the Bears offense last season. It underperformed on a massive scale, which in turn was one of the reasons Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy lost their jobs. David Montgomery missed time with an injury, but put up decent numbers upon his return with 225 rushes for 849 yards and 7 touchdowns. Fields was up and down throwing for 1,870 yards, 7 TDs, and 10 INTs while also missing time with injury.

However, he did develop a rapport with Mooney, who caught 81 passes for 1,055 yards and 4 TDs. This TD between them last season at Pittsburgh was a thing of beauty.

