LaVar Ball recently revealed a positive update regarding the health of his son, Lonzo Ball.

The health of Lonzo Ball has been under a microscope since January. Lonzo Ball has been struggling to rehab a left knee injury for several months. There have been multiple updates regarding Lonzo’s health from members of the Chicago Bulls organization, but they have all carried a good amount of uncertainty.

Lonzo Ball’s father, LaVar, has been very vocal throughout his son’s career. LaVar recently gave David Kaplan an update regarding his son’s health.

.@thekapman said on ESPN 1000 that LaVar Ball told him last week that Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball is "coming along and he's going to be ready to go." — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) July 25, 2022

LaVar Ball has a reputation for being enthusiastic and even a little over-the-top at times. His record of sensationalistic rhetoric may cause some Bulls fans to question the reliability of this update. Either way, Lonzo being ready for the regular season is of great importance for the Bulls.

With training camp still weeks away, it is likely that Ball will be ready to participate. Training camp begins on September 28th, and the preseason starts in early October. The Bulls’ preseason schedule has yet to be released. With Lonzo’s knee slowly improving, a bigger question at this point might be whether he can maintain his health throughout the regular season.

The Bulls currently have plenty of depth at point guard and should be able to scrape by without Ball if worse comes to worst. Hopefully, LaVar Ball is on point with this update because the Bulls will need Lonzo to fire on all cylinders this season.

