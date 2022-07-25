Bears fans celebrate the life of Walter Payton

The late Walter Payton would have turned 68 years old today. The Chicago Bears’ star running back was one of the best players in the team’s history. Nicknamed “Sweetness“, the Bears’ star would rush for 16,726 yards in his career. Payton set the record for most career running yards at the time. He’s still second on the all-time rushing list behind Emmit Smith.

Payton was a long-suffering Bears member. He played on some terrible Bears teams in the 70s and 80s before being a part of the only Bears team to win a Super Bowl. Payton had a lot of success during his 13-year career. He was the 1977 NFL MVP, 5-time first-team All-Pro, and made the Pro Bowl 9 times. Payton was elected into the NFL Hall of Fame in 1993.

Fans on Twitter today celebrated the life of one of the Bears’ most revered athletes. Here are some of the best takes on the legend that was Payton:

Happy Heavenly Birthday to Walter Payton. Truly one of the greatest and most electrifying athletes to play any sport. — Iris (@Free_Spirit2972) July 26, 2022

Happy Birthday Walter Payton aka Sweetness. That dude was a beast on the field & a great human being off the field. One of the greatest RBs of all time. #otakusneakerhead https://t.co/olgyohUB5U — Giovanni Brooks The O.G. Otaku Sneakerhead (@Giovanni_Brooks) July 25, 2022

Walter Payton is the greatest football player of all time. To leave him off this is insulting. To leave him off, and post this on his birthday, is damn near infuriating. https://t.co/ew8urpa7fa — Matt Rentschler (@RentsTweets) July 25, 2022

Happy Heavenly Birthday to my childhood idol Walter Payton ! Was no bigger thrill then meeting him when I was 10 . I placed my hand on his shoulder and said “ You have muscles here too “ . Wow. I was 10 . 😉 https://t.co/yAYOZ5kjH4 — Eddie 🌪🌪🏒🏈 (@Slapshoted24) July 25, 2022

