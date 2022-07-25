Trending
Bears

Bears fans wish Walter Payton a happy birthday

Jordan SiglerBy 1 Min Read
Chicago Bears running back Walter Payton

Bears fans celebrate the life of Walter Payton

The late Walter Payton would have turned 68 years old today. The Chicago Bears’ star running back was one of the best players in the team’s history. Nicknamed “Sweetness“, the Bears’ star would rush for 16,726 yards in his career. Payton set the record for most career running yards at the time. He’s still second on the all-time rushing list behind Emmit Smith.

Payton was a long-suffering Bears member. He played on some terrible Bears teams in the 70s and 80s before being a part of the only Bears team to win a Super Bowl. Payton had a lot of success during his 13-year career. He was the 1977 NFL MVP, 5-time first-team All-Pro, and made the Pro Bowl 9 times. Payton was elected into the NFL Hall of Fame in 1993.

Fans on Twitter today celebrated the life of one of the Bears’ most revered athletes. Here are some of the best takes on the legend that was Payton:

I'm Jordan Sigler and I've been writing for CCS since April 2022. I grew up a Chicago sports fan when I lived in in Northern Indiana. I currently reside in Texas, where I've had experience at a few journalism publications. When I’m not tracking Bears coverage, I spend my time as an avid film watcher.

