Are the Chicago White Sox motivated to land start outfielder Juan Soto?

With Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto’s future with the team getting seeming dimmer by the day, a report has come out from ESPN’s Buster Olney that suggests a few teams are making a push to land him.

Among them? The Chicago White Sox.

Here is what Olney wrote in his new piece on ESPN+ via our friends at Bleacher Nation:

Right now, the Padres, Blue Jays, White Sox, and Rangers are the most motivated/likely/willing to do what it takes to get Juan Soto from the Nationals. Though that doesn’t necessarily equate to the teams most likely to get him. Maybe under normal circumstances that would add up, but for a player of Soto’s caliber (playing for a team gearing up for a sale), anything is possible.

Now, it’s good news that the White Sox are in the race for Juan Soto and are a team that’s “motivated” to land him this season. However, it’s going to be a BIG haul as Ken Rosenthal spoke about the trade in an article from the Athletic compared the trade to be as big as when Miguel Cabrera was traded to the Detroit Tigers back in 2007.

Vegas however, does not seem to have the same opinion on the superstar in the Southside as the odds of him coming to Chicago are +1400 which tells us that there is about a 8% chance that the White Sox actually land Juan Soto before the deadline on August 4, as teams like the Mets, Yankees, Padres and Blue Jays are the front runners for the outfielder.

In my previous article you can find my breakdown on a potential trade for Soto, and what he would bring to the table for the White Sox.

