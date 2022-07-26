Chicago Bears add another offensive tackle to the roster

The Chicago Bears offensive line is suspect at the offensive tackle position heading into training camp this week. The Bears added Michael Schofield Monday. The Bears added former Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Riley Reiff Tuesday morning, per reports. His contract is a one-year deal.

Former Bengals’ OT Riley Reiff reached agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $12.5 million, with $10 million likely to be earned, with the Chicago Bears, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2022

Reiff played 711 snaps for the Bengals last season. He only had one penalty and gave up four sacks. He’s going to give a veteran presence to the tackle position. This will be his 11th year in the NFL. He’s not going to be an elite pass protector for Justin Fields, but he’s good enough to help the Bears. It’s a necessary but meh signing.

Chicago Bears need help at the tackle position

The Bears have been trying different combinations on their offensive line this offseason. Head coach Matt Eberflus said at the end of OTA’s that he and general manager Ryan Poles would evaluate where they needed help. He mentioned Jenkins specifically when referencing roster evaluations. Not surprisingly, the move Tuesday came at the offensive tackle position.

Before this signing, it appeared like Larry Borom, Teven Jenkins, and rookie Braxton Jones would be competing for the tackle spots. Reiff should be a day one starter for the Bears, most likely at left tackle. This move should help the offensive line a little bit. The Bears will have a fierce battle at the right guard spot in training camp.

It’s possible The Bears could move Jenkins or Borom to guard.

Here are a few videos of Reiff

The Bears’ new tackle has some footwork to work on. Here are some highlights of both the good and the bad.

Khalil Mack throws Riley Reiff down with one arm pic.twitter.com/seWvBnspeV — Vikings Blogger (@firstandskol) November 19, 2018

Trey Flowers had 47 total snap while this young dog Austin Bryant got 26 snaps and made the best out if it. Should Dan dial it back on snaps on some of the vets for guys like Bryant to play more? Look what he does to Riley Reiff 😤 #OnePride pic.twitter.com/j1qgFO9HH2 — Malcolm Hart (@MrHart__) October 19, 2021

Check out Irv Smith Jr. & Riley Reiff clearing the road for Dalvin Cook on this #Vikings TD pic.twitter.com/2QEPhhTxUJ — Sean Borman (@SeanBormanNFL) September 8, 2019

Riley Reiff with a thunderous pancake pic.twitter.com/HSaTpmSmsc — Mike (@bengals_sans) November 8, 2021

