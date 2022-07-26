Matt Eberflus praised this era of Justin Fields’ game ahead of training camp

The most important thing for the Chicago Bears in the 2022 season is the development of quarterback Justin Fields who is going into his second season. Fields is going into this season learning a new offense under a new head coach and new offensive coordinator.

As the team reports to training camp on Tuesday, head coach Matt Eberflus was asked about what has impressed him about Fields so far. His answer was an encouraging one:

“I would say that his leadership and his grasp of the offense was outstanding, the way he learned and the way he grew that way,” Eberflus said via the Bears. “So he’s doing a great job right now. So we’re excited about having him grow every single day and he is too and just getting better and better.”

This offseason is a little different for Fields in the way that he’s entering camp as the undisputed starter at the position. Last year, he was behind Andy Dalton despite out-performing him in training camp. And having that leadership trait is important for Fields as well.

“It means a lot to me, just me being the quarterback of our team, I’m the leader,” Justin Fields said via the Bears. “These guys need to see how hard I work, what I do on and off the field and just I need these guys to follow me. And just play hard. As long as I show them, which I think they do know, how hard I work and what I do to prepare and stuff like that, it’s going to follow with everyone behind me.”

Fields and the Bears will hit the practice fields for the first time this week on Tuesday.

