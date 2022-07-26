Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields is ready and winning is the only concern for this season

Justin Fields is already saying the right things heading into training camp as the Chicago Bears reported to Halas Hall on Tuesday. After a offeseason spent of negativity from the national media, the quarterback is brushing that to the side.

In his first press conference of training camp, Fields was asked about the outside noise and negativity surrounding himself and the offense. His answer? He’s only worried about winning games as Chris Emma of 670 The Score notes:

Justin Fields: "I'm not really worried about showing the league anything. I'm just worried about winning games." — Chris Emma (@CEmma670) July 26, 2022

Last season was a rocky one for Fields as he didn’t have a legit shot at winning the starting quarterback job for the start. Instead, Chicago committed to Andy Dalton despite Fields out-performing him in camp.

Fields work ethic has not been questioned since he has stepped into Halas Hall as he has shown great leadership and great effort from day 1. This year he comes in as the unquestioned starter and will have the chance to get all the reps with the starters from the get-go this offseason. Now, going into year two Justin Fields is going to have to prove he’s the franchise guy in Chicago. And if that happens, the future is even brighter.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE