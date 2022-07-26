One writer believes New York Giants WR Kadarius Toney would be a welcome addition to the Bears receiving corps

It’s no secret the Bears wide receiver depth chart after Darnell Mooney are full of questions. Chicago recently acquired former first-round pick N’Keal Harry from the Patriots for a bag of chips. Alongside rookie Velus Jones Jr., these two WRs have potential to be contributors on offense. However, nothing is certain and second-year quarterback Justin Fields needs weapons.

Bleacher Report released an article with hypothetical NFL trades. One of those trades sends Giants second-year WR Kadarius Toney to Chicago for a 2023 third-round pick. Here is what Bleacher Report wrote on the idea:

In year one of a rebuild under new general manager Ryan Poles, the Chicago Bears need wide receiver help, but they shouldn’t pursue a big-ticket player who could command a massive extension right now or next offseason. In March, the Bears traded Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers to clear a ton of cap space for 2023. With a cost-saving plan in mind for this year, Poles can take a look at a wideout early in his rookie deal, which makes Kadarius Toney a prime target. Though NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo doesn’t expect the New York Giants to trade Kadarius Toney, he confirmed that the team had a conservation about him. Perhaps the Bears can acquire the second-year wideout with a good offer. Like the Bears, the Giants will head into their first year with a new regime, but they have depth at wide receiver. Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, who’s also been the subject of trade rumors, per The Athletic’s Dan Duggan, can soak up the extra targets if the front office moves Toney elsewhere. Meanwhile, Chicago would fill a glaring need with a versatile playmaker who could line up all over the formation and brings speed as well as explosiveness to the passing attack. As a rookie, Toney caught 39 passes for 420 yards. He had a highlight performance against the Dallas Cowboys, recording 10 receptions for 189 yards.

Kadarius Toney, 23, hauled in 39 catches for 420 yards. The Giants have an abundance of WRs in Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepherd, and Darius Slayton. Toney would receive much more opportunities on a Bears offense that can use playmakers.

Chicago has plenty of cap space and with Toney on his rookie contract, there would be no financial concerns in a possible trade. New York is most likely not going to trade Toney after just one season with the team. If anything, they would trade one of their veterans to create more opportunities for Toney.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE