Chicago Bears veteran Robert Quinn shows up for training camp after missing OTA’s and mandatory minicamp

As training camp opened today for the Chicago Bears, all eyes were looking to see if Robert Quinn would be among them. After skipping out on OTAs and mini-camps, it was a fair assumption he may holdout. However, Quinn reported on time this morning.

#Bears pass rusher Robert Quinn has reported to training camp, per source. Quinn, who had 18 1/2 sacks in 2021, skipped last month’s mandatory minicamp. He’s due $12.9 million in 2022. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 26, 2022

After the firings of Ryan Pace and Matt Nagy, subsequent hiring of new general manager Ryan Poles and new head coach Matt Eberflus, plus the trade of All-Pro OLB Khalil Mack, the Bears have been an organization in flux this offseason.

Many wondered if Quinn was in their plans, especially with rumors circulating that he was on the trade block. Then he no-showed for mini-camps and OTAs, showing signs of being disgruntled. Right now though, he is in camp and that’s good news for the Bears.

Robert Quinn looks to build on bounce back 2021 season

Quinn set a franchise record with 18.5 sacks last season, breaking the 1984 mark of 17.5 set by Hall of Fame DE Richard Dent. It was a huge bounce back after a less than spectacular 2020 season for the veteran pass rusher. Quinn’s presence makes the team better. Having him show up to camp on time is huge for the new regime.

