Ryan Poles had a few frustrating phone calls this summer

First-year general manager Ryan Poles has had to deal with a few arrests this offseason. Wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested in April for reckless driving. Wide receiver David Moore and linebacker Matthew Adams were arrested this summer with weapons charges.

All three players were offseason additions signed by Poles. Poles addressed the arrests in his joint press conference with head coach Matt Eberflus Tuesday. Poles takes the arrests personally, he said.

“As a manager, it bothered me a lot,” Poles said. “Any time your phone goes off and there’s an issue, you’ve got to take responsibility. It’s on my watch. So it absolutely bothered me. I had conversations with everyone.”

Poles stopped short of explaining how the Bears would handle the individual situations. “We gathered information and we’re taking that through the process and handling it in what I think is the right way,” he said.

Ryan Poles will need to act to show he’s serious about the “culture”

Poles made it clear to the media that he wanted to instill in the Bears organization a certain strong culture. One would assume this wouldn’t be a culture where players are being bailed out of jail regularly. So far, Poles hasn’t addressed specifically what his process is or what he thinks “is the right way.”

All three players arrested this year are still on the Bears roster.

The Bears have some injuries heading into camp

In a regular Ryan Poles snafu, he originally stated early on Tuesday the Bears would have no players on the Physically Unable to Perform list and on the non-football-related injury and illness list. He corrected himself later, saying there would be Bears players on the list.

Poles originally stated that there would NOT be any players on the PUP/NFI list. So expect some names soon. #Bears https://t.co/h1EoLABJjK — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) July 26, 2022

It’ll be interesting to see if players sustained any non-related football injuries this summer and how they came about.

