A look at NFL betting for the 2024 season

The NFL is one of America’s biggest and most popular sports. In fact, within the USA, football is the absolute favorite sport to watch, play, and wager on. However, with the interest in sports betting on the rise, and with the sport growing in popularity, a lot of newbies have flocked to the NFL, and to bookies that cover NFL odds.

Some of these newcomers may not be aware of how the betting industry works. It really isn’t as simple as jut placing a bet on your favorite team. And while we understand the drive to support a fave, sometimes the NFL betting odds are not in their favor. That is why, in this article, we would like to go over the most important things to know before you start betting on the NFL.

NFL Odds

Understanding odds is, without a doubt, the most important aspect of betting. While a lot of people may believe that odds are too complicated to understand, and give up on doing so, the truth is that it is quite simple to get a basic understanding of how moneyline odds work.

For those who don’t know, moneyline (or American) odds are a way to determine the amount of cash you have to wager, the amount of cash you can win, and the team that is more likely to win. They use positive and negative numbers to give all the information needed. An example might look like this.

Team A: +350

Team B: -240

In this case, Team A is the underdog, with the number +350 representing that for every $100 wager, a bettor could win $350 (plus make their original bet back, for a total of $450). On the other hand, -240 next to Team B, means that they are the favorite, and represents how much money needs to be wagered in order to win $100.

The NFL Teams

No matter what sport you are wagering on, the first step is always to learn more about the participants. In the NFL, we have 32 different teams competing for the title, and in most years, the favorite changes. That means that there are multiple football teams competing in the National Football League, who may be worth wagering on.

Every betting enthusiast’s first step should be to go over the success rate of the team they want to back. As we said before, supporting a team we like is understandable, but when it comes to dealing with money, our decisions need to extend beyond a desire to just support a favorite. Instead, look at the most successful NFL teams, and make a logical decision.

The Bet Options

When it comes to NFL betting, there are numerous options for you to wager on. Of course, there is the basic “To Win” option, or moneyline option. However, if you ever want to diversify your betting, there are also the following choices:

Point Spread

Proposition Bet

Future Bet

In-play or Live Betting

Specific Player Wagers

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE