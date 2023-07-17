With all the hype surrounding the upcoming 2023/24 season, there will be a star-studded list of 2024 NHL Free Agents next year, unless they are signed before the end of next year’s season. The 2024 NHL Trade Deadline Players the Chicago Blackhawks may acquire are as follows. The steps I would take to secure a steady-playoff-worthy team would indeed complement the players the team currently possesses with the draft capital at the helm of negotiations.

First, if the Chicago Blackhawks intend to contend this upcoming season, the team’s management will have to address its main issue, which would be the goaltending situation. Not to mention tweaking the defense up another notch and providing the offense with quality goal scores that will ensure the team’s star power. In my opinion, this is the main forefront of a checklist that needs to be addressed.

So, Who do I acquire during the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline?

There are a handful of quality player’s hitting the market next year and the first that comes to mind would be goal-tender Connor Hellebuyck, because of his sharp instincts and mesmerizing plays he is able to make following the gameplay. Being able to secure him for the next six to seven years ensures that the team will have reliable goaltending and a strong backbone to the team itself.

With all the prospects and the draft picks the team has it would make sense they pursue the netminder.

Next, I would trade for two centermen with the toughness and wonderful skating ability to score on a nightly basis.

The first centerman that comes to mind would be a top-six forward by the name of Steven Stamkos of the Tampa Bay Lightening, because of his leadership and wonderful arsenal to his game overall.

The second centerman that comes to mind would be a bottom-six forward and I believe Jake Guentzel would be a perfect fit for that role, because of the gameplay he brings to the table and for deep depth purposes.

To address the defensive depth of the Chicago Blackhawks team, I would indeed go after two players that I will list for deep depth purposes and added grit to the team.

First defensive player that comes to mind is T.J. Brodie of the Toronto Maple Leafs, because of his gameplay in general and defensive efforts he puts into the game. He would be a welcoming edition to defenseman Seth Jones as the top defensive pairing and give the Blackhawks that added level of skill.

Second player, I would choose to go with defenseman Nikita Zadorov of the Calgary Flames, where the Chicago Blackhawks team can do some real damage to the opposing team’s offense. Because of his height, I compare him to a young Zdeno Chara.

How would this team look after the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline?

This is where I would try to build a team around with it’s current roster to solidify a Stanley Cup worthy contender, it will be up to GM Kyle Davidson to make the moves, let’s wait and see. From what the fans have seen this is the time to chase players at the 2024 NHL Trade Deadline.

