Chicago Blackhawks ‘exploring options’ to fix 1 key position in free agency: Report

Chicago Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson’s 2025 offseason might be more pivotal than in 2023 when he selected Connor Bedard with the No. 1 pick in the draft. This offseason is about developing a core around Bedard that can eventually compete in the postseason.

Davidson has already made an important decision, hiring former Detroit Wings head coach Jeff Blashill to replace Luke Richardson as head coach of the Blackhawks. Now the team must decide how to strategically add veterans in free agency or via trade while keeping the focus on developing youth.

The Chicago Blackhawks are exploring forwards

Per Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, the Blackhawks are “exploring options” to add offensive firepower in free agency. While the team plans to be aggressive, they don’t want to do anything “unreasonable” this summer.

“The Chicago Blackhawks are exploring options to add to their forward group,” LeBrun wrote. “They feel like they’re in a good spot on the back end with their young guys and set in goal. They want to start turning the team over to their younger players overall, so while they would like to add a player or two up front this offseason, they also don’t want to hinder their younger players’ path to quality playing time.

“So while the Hawks are looking to add up front, I don’t think they’re going to chase something unreasonable or do anything that doesn’t make sense in terms of the path they’re on.”

Forward was a problem for the Blackhawks last season. Chicago had the sixth-worst average of goals per game, scoring just 2.73 goals per game.

Free agency isn’t the only place Davidson is expected to find forwards this offseason. Forwards Michael Misa, Anton Frondell, and Caleb Desnoyers have been the top rookie prospects linked to the Blackhawks for the upcoming draft.

