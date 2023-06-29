23XI Racing unveiled an awesome show car paint job that pays homage to Michael Jordan

NASCAR is taking over the city of Chicago this week for the first ever street race to be held on Sunday in Grant Park. Among the participants is 23XI Racing, the team owned by Chicago Bulls and NBA legend Michael Jordan.

The team consists of two drivers, Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick, as Jordan’s team looks for a solid performance this weekend.

But before the racing gets udnerway the 23XI Racing team along with Don C created a special show car colorway inspired by Michael Jordan. Check out the paint scheme which pays homage to Jordan’s iconic Chicago Skyline photoshoot from 1985:

The Jordan brand Chicago show car unveil 🤯 pic.twitter.com/osEYdnTN3y — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) June 28, 2023

The paint scheme wont run in Sunday’s race with Reddick and is more of a show car to pay homage to NASCAR in Chicago. But it’s pretty damn cool either way.

The partnership between 23XI racing and NASCAR continues to be a hit.

