23XI Racing releases paint schemes for NASCAR Chicago Street Race

The third installment of NASCAR’s street race in Chicago is back this weekend as the sport takes over Grant Park for another year. And while there is now future commitment to the race coming back, fans will hopefully be treated to a spectacle in the Windy City.

As we inch closer and closer to the event, which runs Saturday through Sunday night, more and more paint schemes are being released. That includes from Team 23XI Racing, co-owned by Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan.

23XI Racing’s new paint schemes for NASCAR Chicago Race

The team has been known to feature some awesome paint schemes, including some Jordan Brand-inspired ones. But this year, they are releasing four new ones for the event and they are all pretty darn good.

The first one that stands out is the Tyler Reddick 45 car which features a unique design that pays homage to the Air Jordan 1 Retro Hi OG “Shattered Backboard.” The car is dressed in a black and orange scheme with a shattered design on it, really showcasing the details on it from 23XI Racing.

The second scheme that is very noticeable is the 23 car driven by Bubba Wallace. He will go with a McDonald’s theme that includes fries on the back end of the car. The crisp, yellow, white and red color scheme features the McDonalds logo on the side.

Check out all of the schemes below:

As you can see, the details are showcased in that post with the four drivers of the 23XI Racing team featuring Chicago landmarks or places. The 45 car is in front of the United Center while the 57 is in front of the iconic Chicago Theater, the 35 in front of the bean and the 23 in front of the old Rock N Roll McDonald’s.

Now let’s see if 23XI Racing can get into the winner’s circle.

The NASCAR Chicago Street Race is home to the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series street race in the history of the sport. Located in downtown Chicago, the 2025 NASCAR Cup and NASCAR Xfinity Series races will once again take competitors past and through many of the city’s most renowned downtown landmarks on Michigan Avenue, South Columbus Drive, South DuSable Lake Shore Drive and the start-finish line near Buckingham Fountain. Southern rock superstars Zac Brown Band will headline the one-of-a-kind sports and entertainment experience, which will return to Grant Park July 5-6, 2025. For more information, visit NASCARChicago.com.

Derrick Rose to serve as Grand Marshal for NASCAR Chicago Street Race Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE