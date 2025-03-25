3 biggest questions facing the Chicago Cubs in 2025

As the Chicago Cubs head into the 2025 season, the team has several questions facing them that will factor into their success this year. From significant off-season additions, potential second-year breakouts, and a rookie third baseman, here we further look at the three biggest questions facing them as they look to take a step forward as a team and return to the post season.

Three biggest questions facing the Chicago Cubs in 2025

Will the off-season additions be enough?

This winter Jed Hoyer added several veteran players including Kyle Tucker, Justin Turner, Ryan Pressly, Matthew Boyd, and Colin Rea. All will have significant roles on the team this year and play a big part in the teams success. The question is, in Hoyer’s final year under contract, will this collection of players be the group that will return Chicago to the post season?

Will Pete Crow-Armstrong or Michael Busch break out?

2024 was both Crow-Armstrong and Busch’s first full season at the MLB level. Both players showed flashes of their potential, but Crow-Armstrong finished with an on-base percentage of just .286 and Busch hit just .220 and slugged .322 with runners in scoring position. If Crow-Armstrong can get on base more consistently, he could easily be a candidate to swipe 40 bases. Additionally, if Busch hits better situationally, his RBI total could jump from 62 last year to more around 80-90.

How will Matt Shaw perform in his rookie year?

The last time the Cubs had an exceptional young talent at third base, that player, named Kris Bryant, won rookie of the year and received MVP votes his first year in the show. It’s unfair to expect that out of Shaw, but if he can find ways to consistently make positive differences in games, either in the field, at the plate, or on the bases, that will go a long ways towards the Cubs success this year.

It will be interesting to see how the Cubs 2025 season plays out. They have a good collection of young and veteran talent, so hopefully this mixture is the correct recipe to make it to the playoffs.

Chicago Cubs manager has warning for fans amid rookie’s early struggles Read More

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Get the latest Chicago sports news, analysis, and breaking stories on the Bears, Bulls, Blackhawks, Cubs, White Sox, Sky, and more! Tap the star to add us to your favorites on Google News, so you never miss a story on your favorite Chicago teams.

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE