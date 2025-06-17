3 Chicago Bears with hottest seats entering training camp

The Chicago Bears have made massive changes to their roster ever since head coach Ben Johnson’s arrival. During training camp, the franchise will need to make some tough decisions as to who makes the final 53-man roster.

If nothing else, Johnson and company are at least expecting to see tangible improvement. Chicago is coming off of a 5-12 season, despite having two top 10 picks. After hitting rock bottom in 2024, Johnson will be meticulous in helping the Bears find their footing once more.

The head coach will also wipe the slate clean, meaning every player on the roster will have a chance to make a strong first impression during training camp. But Johnson wasn’t with the Bears when any of these three players were draft picks. If they struggle during camp, each player could find themselves not making the team.

Ian Wheeler, running back

The running back position was a major point of discussion throughout Chicago’s offseason. However, the only truly impactful addition was seventh-rounder Kyle Monangai. Still, Ian Wheeler is on the outside looking in when it comes to making the roster.

D’Andre Swift, Roschon Johnson and Monangai are all locked into their spots. Travis Homer seemingly is too due to his special teams value. It would be highly unlikely for the Bears to carry five running backs

Furthermore, Wheeler missed the entire 2024 season due to an ACL tear. Behind the eight-ball, he has a mountain to climb to make a true impact. Still, training camp gives him the best opportunity to prove he can be a difference maker.

It seems more likely though that if Wheeler were to remain with the Bears, it would be on the practice squad. As it stands, there’s simply no room for him in the offense.

Tyler Scott, wide receiver

Chicago bolstered their wide receiver room by selecting Luther Burden in the second-round. He is joining an already potent duo of DJ Moore and Rome Odunze. Still, Johnson wants to ensure the Bears have strong depth in their wide receiver room.

Unfortunately for Tyler Scott, the 23-year-old has yet to prove he can be a trusted option. Through his first two years and 28 games with the Bears, Scott has caught just 18 passes for 173 scoreless yards. He appeared in 11 games during the 2024 campaign, yet caught just one pass for five yards.

The Bears aren’t extremely deep behind Moore, Odunze and Burden. But Olamide Zaccheaus seems locked into a role while Devin Duvernay should make the team for his special teams work. Scott will need to beat out players like Miles Boykin, Jahdae Alexander and Maurice Alexander to earn his role.

Based on his fourth-round draft pedigree, Chicago may give Scott another chance. But he is running out of opportunities to prove he can be an impactful wide receiver.

Noah Sewell, linebacker

Of all the players on this list, Noah Sewell may be the most likely to make the 53-man roster. The Bears’ depth at linebacker is to thin to replace him without a backup plan in place. However, like Scott, Sewell must prove he can be dependable sooner rather than later.

A fifth-round pick in 2023, Sewell has appeared in 22 games since joining the team. He has made 13 tackles and two forced fumbles. While he is also a contributor on special teams, which will help his roster chances, Sewell hasn’t yet made a name for himself in Chicago.

The Bears used a fourth-round pick on fellow linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II in 2025. With Johnson having a direct hand in his selection, the rookie may already have the upper hand on Sewell. The third-year linebacker must prove to Johnson to he can still be a strong fit in the defense.

Training camp will be make-or-break for Sewell in terms of earning a larger role. If he continues to be lost on the depth chart, his time with the Bears won’t be long.

