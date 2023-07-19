As Chicago Bears training camp looms, some players will need to prove themselves

Next Tuesday, the Chicago Bears will report to Halas Hall for training camp, as the season is about to get underway. Football fans across the nation and globe will rejoice as the regular season inches closer. After an off-season full of change, the Chicago Bears will be one of the most intriguing teams heading into the year.

Camp is supposed to be a time for veterans to get back in the swing of things, and young players to prove themselves. Everyone puts a big emphasis on pre-season games, but training camp is also such a big part of the process, especially for the new faces and players trying to make the team.

Today, we examine a few names that need to come to camp with something to prove. They may or may not be candidates to be cut from the roster entirely, but their potential role in the season is at stake.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE