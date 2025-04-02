3 Chicago Cubs make ESPNs top 100 players list

The Chicago Cubs are 4-4 through their first eight games of the 2025 season and begin their home schedule on Friday afternoon against the Padres. They will have a chance to sweep their current series in Sacramento against the Athletics on Wednesday afternoon as the team has outscored them 25-7 in two games.

After a rough start to the campaign in Japan, the offense has turned it around in this series and the four-game set that they split against the Diamondbacks. ESPN released their top 100 players list across the league prior to Wednesday’s action and the Cubs are well represented with three players earning a spot in the club.

Kyle Tucker and Dansby Swanson represent the Cubs position players

Kyle Tucker comes in as the 19th ranked player on this list and it is rightfully earned for the Cubs best player. He has homered in his last four games and currently has an OPS above 1.300 in his first eight games with the franchise. Jesse Rogers pointed in this column that Tucker being more patient at the plate in recent years will translate well to Chicago and that it will help him even more in their lineup.

“Tucker added an element to his game recently that will be helpful as he progresses through his free agent year and beyond — laying off pitchers’ pitches,” Rogers writes. “He has shrunk his hitting zone and is swinging at more hitters’ pitches than earlier in his career. His walk rate has ballooned in the past couple of years — and so have his overall numbers.”

Dansby Swanson was the other positon player from the Cubs to join Tucker on this list. The shortstop ranks 82nd according to ESPN and the insiders are impressed that he has proven his worth.

“The seven-year, $177 million deal Swanson signed with the Cubs in 2023 initially looked like an overpay, but so far he has been worth it, with 5.2 WAR in 2023 and 3.9 WAR last season.”

Swanson already has two long balls and eight runs driven in throughout his eight games played in this season. The most notable contribution he has made thus far is the game-ending play in Saturday’s 4-3 win over Arizona where he got new closer Ryan Pressley out of a jam to secure the victory.

Shota Imanaga makes the list from the Chicago Cubs rotation

Imanaga quickly became the Cubs’ top starter in 2024 despite it being his first season coming over from Japan. The left-hander had a 2.91 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP in 29 starts. His 15-3 record kept the Cubs alive in the playoff race for as long as possible before they finished the year with a 83-79 record for the second straight season.

Rogers believes that Imanaga will regress a bit in 2025, but he will still be an important piece to the team’s quest at a division title.

“Water will find its level in 2025, as Imanaga will give up around 25 home runs — he’s a fly ball pitcher — but with his usual savviness on the mound,” Rogers writes. “He’ll be the Aaron Nola of the Cubs, producing a solid 3.50 ERA despite those home runs.”

Imanaga will start in the home opener on Friday after getting the Opening Day nod in Japan a couple of weeks ago. He has allowed one earned run in 11.0 innings tossed through his first two starts of his second campaign in the big leagues.

