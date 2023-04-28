As we head into the second day of the NFL Draft, we take a look at some targets for the Chicago Bears

What a crazy last 24 hours it’s been for the Chicago Bears. The entire fanbase was on their seat before the selection they made at tenth overall, after trading back to the Philadelphia Eagles so they could select the coveted Jalen Carter.

GM Ryan Poles ended up taking what he thought was the best lineman in the draft, Darnell Wright from the University of Tennessee, with the tenth overall pick. It was rumored the Chicago Bears were very interested in Wright after his impressive visit, and they wasted no time with the selection.

Today, barring any trades, the Chicago Bears will select 22nd and 30th overall in the second round. We take a look at some of the potential players that they could target with their multiple selections, with still so many to holes to fill along the defensive line.

