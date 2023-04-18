The Chicago Bears may target a running back in the NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is approaching very quickly, and as we sit here today the Chicago Bears hold the number nine pick. What they will do regarding keeping the pick or trading back is still yet to be known, but anything is on the table when talking about Ryan Poles. They’ve shown interest in Bijan Robinson, but I’m not sold on them taking a running back that early as he’s projected to go in the first round.

A glaring hole in the Chicago Bears offense may be running back. They lost starter David Montgomery this past free agency period to the division rival Detroit Lions and in my opinion are now left with a few backups. The team signed D’Onta Foreman to a one-year deal following his best year of his career and they still have the young and promising Khalil Herbert. Second year back out of Baylor Trestan Ebner is also still on the roster.

This won’t be enough to contend. I like Herbert a lot, but I think they’ll need to add another back in the draft. Here’s a few guys they may be interested in when day two and three arrive.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE