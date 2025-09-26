Chicago Bears rule out 3 staters against Raiders

The Chicago Bears are set to be without three key starters for their Week 4 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders. The Bears had a substantial injury report this week, and the team will need to hang on for one more game before they enter their bye week.

Per the final injury report released on Friday, linebacker T.J. Edwards was ruled out for his hamstring issue. Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was ruled out due to his knee issue. Right tackle Darnell Wright was ruled out for an elbow injury.

Cornerback Kyler Gordon (hamstring), running back D’Andre Swift (hip), and tight end Colston Loveland (hip) are questionable for Sunday.

Linebacker D’Marco Jackson, cornerback Jaylon Jones, and tight end Cole Kmet have no destination for Sunday’s game.

The Chicago Bears need Theo Benedet to step up

The big news here for the Bears is Wright being out. Theo Benedet, an undrafted free agent signed by the Bears in 2024, is expected to start at right tackle in Wright’s place. Second-round pick Ozzy Trapilo entered training camp with an opportunity to challenge for the left tackle job or swing tackle spot, but he’s been inactive after taking a step back this summer.

The Bears offensive line had their best performance in Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys. Week 4 will be a challenge as Chicago will have to lineup across from defensive end Maxx Crosby. That’ll be a tough challenge for Benedet in his first start.

Jarrett’s injury is concerning for the defense but it should give second-round pick Shemar Turner an opportunity to play more snaps against a struggling Raiders interior offensive line.

