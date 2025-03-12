After bringing in Ben Johnson as their next head coach, the Chicago Bears wasted little time retooling their roster. They focused on the trenches, bringing in numerous difference makers on both sides of the ball.

On offense, the Bears hammered in on their offensive line. Chicago traded for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson before signing center Drew Dalman to a $42 million contract. After watching rookie quarterback Caleb Williams get sacked a league-high 68 times in 2024, the Bears were unwilling to run it back as constructed.

Defensively, Chicago added a bit of old and a bit of new. Dayo Odeyingbo, 25-years-old, was signed to a $48 million contract. After spending his entire career with the Indianapolis Colts, he’s expected to bring his pass rush prowess to Chicago. Joining him is veteran Grady Jarrett, who got a $43.5 million deal. A 10-year NFL veteran, he is expected to plug the holes up the middle and be a valuable leader.

But the Chicago Bears aren’t done yet. There is still plenty of offseason to improve the roster. These three free agents should be Chicago’s next targets as the Bears try to get back into the playoffs.

