The Chicago Bulls will be closely watched ahead of the NBA trade deadline

The Chicago Bulls currently sit in a play-in position at 10th in the East 3 weeks from the NBA trade deadline. With a losing record of 21-24, the Bulls will be one of the most closely monitored teams ahead of the deadline. They sit in an interesting position. They have a solid nucleus of players and are not totally healthy and the Bulls are only 3 1/2 games out of the 6th seed in the east. With a solid run and a few additions, the Bulls very well could be in the thick of the playoff hunt come April. Here are 3 players the team could potentially acquire if they choose to go for it.

Eric Gordon SG, SF

You have to feel for the former 6th man of the year. Eric Gordon is in a horrible situation in Houston in what is a complete rebuild. Gordon will be one of the more closely watched names ahead of the trade deadline as the Rockets would be silly not to get something for Gordon in a rebuilding season.

How Gordon fits in Chicago

At first glance, the Chicago Bulls do not have an immediate need in their backcourt. However, the 34-year-old would bring more defensive resistance than Goran Dragic and more consistency than Colby White and Dalen Terry. He is a solid 3-ball shooter and would bring more veteran experience that could potentially help the team gel more down the stretch. The Bulls would also not have to give up much to acquire Gordon if they feel they want to hold onto their more valuable trade assets.

Kyle Kuzma PF, SF

If the Bulls really wanted to go for it, adding Kuzma to the fold, whom is having a career year, would go a long way. The former Laker is averaging 21.7 points per game on a 45% clip which are both career highs. The Chicago Bulls only have 3 double digit scorers on their roster at the moment (DeRozan, Lavine, Vucevic) and adding Kuzma would only improve the NBA’s 20th best offense, possibly giving the Bulls a top 10 offense in the league.

How Kuzma Fits in Chicago

The 6’9″ swingman can slide between 3 and 4 spots, or even serve as a small-ball center for stretches with certain lineups. He can create his own shots or find them off the ball as a spot-up shooter or cutter. Defensively, he keeps making strides as a lanky, versatile stopper.

-Via Bleacher Report

Russell Westbrook PG

This likely will not be a popular option among Chicago Bulls fans. Nonetheless Westbrook would purely be a pawn in this hypothetical trade. If the Bulls were to acquire Westbrook it would likely mean that they are blowing things up for a rebuild. The real gem of this trade would be the Lakers 1st round picks in 2027 & 2029. These picks won’t mean anything for awhile however the Bulls could deal them in a major trade before they even are able to use them which could potentially accelerate a hypothetical rebuild.

How Westbrook fits in Chicago

Westbrook would merely be a cog in this hypothetical trade and potential rebuild, not so much a fit. With Westbrook bouncing around the league the past few years he is proving that he does not really fit anywhere and is somewhat of a headache. However putting up with Westbrook may be worth it if it means something bigger in the near future for the Chicago Bulls.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE