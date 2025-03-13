3 WRs Chicago Bears can still sign in free agency

On Wednesday, the Chicago Bears confirmed they have their interior offensive line set before the draft. Joe Thuney is playing left guard, Drew Dalman is at center, and Jonah Jackson is playing right guard.

Chicago’s offensive line should be set with Darnell Mooney at right tackle, and barring a surprise, Braxton Jones will handle left tackle duties. Following the additions of defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and defensive end Dayo Odeynigbo, the Bears need to add minor pieces to the roster.

One position the Bears need to fill is at wide receiver. The Bears have WR 1 DJ Moore and WR2 Rome Odunze. They need a WR3.

The Bears traded for Keenan Allen in 2024 in the final year of his contract. He became a free agent Wednesday.

Here are three options Chicago can sign in free agency.

Chicago Bears options in free agency for WR

3. Cooper Kupp

At 31, Cupp is entering his ninth season in the league. He’s recorded 624 receptions for 7,776 yards, and 57 touchdowns. The MVP of Super Bowl LVI added 710 receiving yards and six touchdown receptions in 2024. He earned All-Pro honors and a Pro Bowl appearance for his performance in 2021.

2. Keenan Allen

Allen said he wanted to return to Los Angeles or stay in Chicago. The Rams added Davante Adams this week. The Chargers brought back Michael Williams on Wednesday.

At 32, Allen would be a wide signing for the Bears. He caught 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024. His numbers could grow in Caleb Williams’ second season in the NFL, especially with upgrades at head coach and on the offensive line.

3. Tim Patrick

At 31, Patrick would be another veteran voice on the offensive side of the ball. He has familiarity with new head coach Ben Johnson, as both were with the Detroit Lions in 2024. Patrick recorded 33 receptions for 394 yards, and three touchdowns in 2024.

